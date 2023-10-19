The smartphone world has gotten quite interesting in 2023, as more companies have released their version of a foldable device. The latest company to join the club is OnePlus with the new OnePlus Open that’s now available for preorder, so we have taken the time to check out which is the best place to get yours, as we’re always looking for ways to help you save on your new devices.

OnePlus Open The new OnePlus Open is powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and comes with an inward folding design. It houses a 7.8-inch main, and a 6.3-inch cover display with 120Hz refresh rate. It has a powerful triple camera setup, and support for 80W wired charging. $1700 at OnePlus US $1700 at Amazon

You can now get your hands on a new OnePlus Open, and your best option to save some cash comes directly from OnePlus, where this device is now available for $1,500, which is $200 less than its original $1,700 price tag. This will get you a new and unlocked device with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage space, but things can get better if you have any device you want to trade in, as OnePlus is accepting any phone and any device to help you purchase its new foldable for less, with savings going all the way up to $1,000. In other words, you can get this amazing new device for as low as $500.

The OnePlus Open comes with tons of power under the hood, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, an excellent camera configuration with Sony’s LYTIA “Pixel Stacked” camera, and an excellent 2K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates.

You can also get your new OnePlus Open from Amazon.com, but it seems that we might have to wait a while to see any real savings over here. Still, you can also consider picking up other OnePlus devices, as the OnePlus 11 sells for just $700 after receiving a 13 percent discount. If you’re really interested in a foldable device that doesn’t break the bank, you can also check out the Motorola razr 40, now going for $600 thanks to a $50 discount.