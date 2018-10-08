Pre-orders for the new HP Chromebook x360 14 start today

A new HP Chromebook x360 enters the market today. Of course that this new model isn’t focused on education like the Chromebook x360 11. This new HP Chromebook x360 14 comes as a premium laptop with fast internals.

The new HP Chromebook x360 14 has a price of $599 if you wish to buy it through its pre-order period. This device brings a 14” IPS WLED screen with 1920×1080 resolution. It has a ceramic-like finish, USB-C ports, two USB-A ones, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also includes 64GB of eMMC storage, 14 hours of battery life and you can choose between a Core i3 or a Core i5 processor. If you rather go to the store and pick it up, you’ll have to wait until October 21st when it’ll be available in Best Buy.