The Google Pixel Buds were presented back in October 2019 during the Made by Google event. They are supposed to arrive in spring, but today, they were available for some time at B&H Photo Video.

You could’ve pre-ordered the Google Pixel Buds today at B&H Photo Video if you had seen them listed on the site. These wireless earphones were priced at $179, and they came in their Clearly White color. This matches the information that was mentioned during their presentation last year. However, they were removed from the site, and maybe the only positive note is that if pre-orders are getting ready, we may see them arriving soon to the market. There’s even a possibility that they may launch with the upcoming Google Pixel 4a series during the next Google I/O.

Source Android Central

