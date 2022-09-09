Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup is now available for pre-order on America’s largest networks, and we have taken the time to sort out the best offers to help you save on your new device. Your best option may always be with your current carrier, but we have also spotted great deals for those who want to switch.

Verizon

First up, we head to Verizon.com, where users who want to upgrade their current iPhone model will receive up to $800 savings with an eligible trade-in and select Unlimited plans. However, the best deals will be available for those who are planning on switching to Verizon’s network, as they will be able to score a free iPhone 14 Pro or up to $1,000 off any of the other iPhone 14 models then they trade in an eligible device and activate a new line on select Unlimited Plans. And to make things even smoother, Verizon is also offering a $200 eCard to cover the costs of moving its network.

Verizon is also letting customers save up to 25 percent off Apple MagSafe chargers, $100 off the AirPods Max, and 20% off select cases and screen protectors for iPhone 14 series. All while supplies last, and for a limited time, so you may want to act fast.

iPhone 14 iPhone 14 joins the market as the smartphone to pick if you want a high-tier of performance, great cameras, and battery life that will last you through a day of use with ease. View at Verizon

T-Mobile

Moving on to Magenta, we find that new and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers, including businesses, can choose to get a free iPhone 14 Pro, or up to $1000 off any iPhone 14 model, with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX; Business Unlimited Advanced, Ultimate or Ultimate+ for iPhone; or equivalent Sprint plan.

Deals don’t stop there, as switching users will get an extra $200 discount, which means that they will be able to get up to $1,200 off their shiny and cool new iPhone 14 model. Other savings will help users receive half off the iPhone 14 Pro (or up to $500 off any iPhone 14 model) with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax when trading in an eligible device on almost all T-Mobile plans. And if you like BOGO deals, you can also get a new iPhone 14 and get a second on behalf of T-Mobile or up to $700 off with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax when adding a line on almost all T-Mobile plans. And if you don’t want to trade in any of your current devices, remember that you can take home a new iPhone 14, starting at $33.34/month, the iPhone 14 Plus for $37.50/month, go Pro starting at $41.67/month, or go all out with the iPhone 14 Pro Max that starts at $45.84/month, all for 24 months if you are one of T-Mobile’s well-qualified customers.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Plus enters as the device to pick over iPhone 14 if you want the same high-tier performance and great cameras, with the added advantage of a screen that will help you see more at once and longer battery life. View at T-Mobile

AT&T

AT&T is giving new and existing customers the chance to get up to $1,000 savings on the latest iPhone 14 lineup, which means that you can get the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, and the 14 Pro absolutely free when trading in an eligible smartphone, on a qualifying installment and an Unlimited qualifying plan. If you want the iPhone 14 Pro Max model, you will find yourself paying $99, which will still get you a $1,000 trade-in discount. Just remember that pre-orders for all devices start today, and most will be available in-store and online on September 16, with the iPhone 14 Plus coming in October.

iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro is the latest premium smartphone from the brand. It features a new pill-shaped 'Dynamic Island' notch, 48MP primary camera sensors, an A16 Bionic chipset, and much more. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below. View at AT&T

Best Buy

Finally, you can also head over to Best Buy, where you will be able to get your hands on your new iPhone with up to $1,000 savings when you trade in your old or damaged phone, and qualified activation on Verizon or AT&T. T-Mobile will limit these savings to $800 on the higher end models, and up to $550 on the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus.