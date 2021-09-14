Apple’s latest California Streaming event unveiled the latest iterations of the entry-level iPad and the smaller iPad mini. Both new devices arrive with several upgrades and more power under the hood. They will be available in stores starting on Friday, September 24, but you can already pre-order yours starting at $329.

First up, we have the ninth generation iPad available in two different color options, including Space Gray and Silver. The most affordable model comes with 64GB storage, which is twice as much storage space as the one we received in its predecessor. It can be yours for just $329, and if you want more storage space, you can opt for the 256GB model that’s available for $479 on the WiFi-only variants.

If you wish to have cellular connectivity in your new iPad, you can also get one for $459 with 64GB storage or go all out for the 256GB LTE model that’s available for $609. You should also consider getting your hands on a new Apple Pencil that currently sells for $99 at the Apple Store, and you can also add a new Smart Keyboard to your new iPad for $159. And remember that you can get up to $580 trade-in credit when you trade in your current iPad. And just to check out the trade-in program, I found out that I would receive a $240 trade-in value for my 128GB gen-8 iPad.

    iPad 9

    The latest entry-level iPad.
    iPad mini 6

    The newest and smallest iPad with a fresh new look.

The iPad mini comes in a smaller package, but it is a bit more expensive. It is already available in four color options, including Space Gray, Pink, Purple, and Starlight. It starts at $499 on its WiFi-only variant with 64GB storage, and if you want 256GB storage, get ready to cough up $649. And if you wish to have cellular support, you can get yours starting at $649 for the 64GB model and $799 on the 256GB variant. You can also add an Apple Pencil to your package for $129, and you can also get a Smart Folio for your new tablet for just $59.




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

