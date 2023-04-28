We start today’s deals with OnePlus’ newest tablets, as the OnePlus Pad is now available for pre-order at OnePlus.com. This great and sexy-looking Android tablet sells for $479, but you can get yours for less if you trade in one of your current devices. Either way, pre-ordering a new OnePlus Tab will get you 50 percent savings on a new pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 2, leaving them up for grabs at $90. And to make things even more interesting, the company is letting students get 5 percent extra savings on these amazing products. In other words, you can get your new tablet and wireless earphones for as low as $569.

OnePlus Pad The OnePlus Pad is the company's first tablet. It has a large 11.6-inch display, powered by the Dimensity 9000 chip with 12GB of RAM. It supports 67W fast wired charging, and it can last for days using the large 9510 mAh battery. $479 at OnePlus

Making your OnePlus Tab a better productivity tool will also cost you more, as the company’s Magnetic Keyboard comes in at $149, making your final price tag exceed the $700 mart. However, we have found another way to help you save: You can enter promo code PKTW5 to help you score 5 percent on any order over $700. You can also save 10 percent off orders over $800 by entering PKTW10 or get 15 percent savings with promo code PKTW15 when you buy $900 or more.

You will also find some interesting savings on last year’s OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, which now sells for $549 thanks to a $150 instant discount. This will get you a new, unlocked device with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Yes, you can also get this smartphone for less by trading in one of your current devices, or you can head over to Amazon.com, where you will find a more affordable Samsung Galaxy A54 5G selling for just $400 after picking up a $50 discount. This model also packs 128GB of storage space and other interesting features.

And since we’re talking Android devices and accessories, we must also include the latest price cut applied to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, as this baby now sells for just $169 on its Bluetooth-only model with a 42mm case. This smartwatch typically costs you $350, but today’s deal will help you keep more than $180 in your pocket.