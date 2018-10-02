Android

You can now pre-order the BlackBerry KEY2 LE in Amazon

Contents

Many people have been waiting for the arrival of the BlackBerry KEY 2 LE in the US. It’s now available from Amazon in an unlocked variant that can be used in GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile.

You can now buy a new BlackBerry KEY 2 in Amazon for only $450. This includes a 4.5” display, a Snapdragon 636 processor, 13+5MP dual camera setup in its main shooter, 8MP selfie camera, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage and a 3,000mAh battery. Unfortunately, you can only buy it in Slate and Champagne, Atomic Red is unavailable. It also includes US warranty and Android 8.1 Oreo, in case you were wondering.  Now, if you want the regular BlackBerry KE 2, remember it can be found for $650.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
Amazon
Source
Android Central
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Amazon, Blackberry, BlackBerry KEY 2, BlackBerry KEY 2 LE, News, pre-order
, , , , ,
About The Author
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.