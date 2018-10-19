You can now pre-order the Asus ROG smartphone for extreme gaming

We have been getting plenty of rumors concerning one of the best gaming smartphones of this year, the Asus ROG smartphone, and if you have been waiting to get one, well the wait is almost over.

You can now pre-order the Asus ROG phone for the price of $900 on Amazon. This device will be officially launched on October 29th, but it’s already up for sale. It includes a Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its screen is a 6” full HD 2160 x 1080 with 90Hz refresh rate because remember this is a gaming phone. If you’re more interested in the camera, it has 12+8MP in its main shooter and 8MP in the selfie cam.