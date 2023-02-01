Take advantage of the new pre-order deals available at Samsung.com, where you will find the new Galaxy S23 series with huge discounts

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is now official, so we have three new excellent options for anyone looking to upgrade. We have the base model starting at $800, while the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra are now available for $1,000 and $1,200, respectively. However, you can take advantage of the latest pre-order deals and save up to $1,000 on your new Galaxy device.

Today’s best pre-order deals start with the Samsung Galaxy S23, which can be yours for free if you choose to trade in one of your current devices. Samsung’s latest deals will get you up to $620 savings, which include a free storage upgrade, up to $150 instant Samsung Credit and up to $350 instant trade-in credit when you go for an unlocked device. Still, the best savings arrive with America’s largest carriers. You can get up to $1,000 in savings on T-Mobile by purchasing a monthly payment plan, having or activating a line on Magenta Max. Of course, this will see these savings via 24 or 36 monthly bill credits.

AT&T and Verizon are offering similar deals, as AT&T will get you a $1,000 trade-in credit when you buy your device on a qualifying installment plan with an eligible AT&T Unlimited plan and trade in an eligible smartphone. Verizon will offer $800 savings with select trade-ins and select 5G Unlimited plans.

These trade-in deals will also make the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus more affordable, with options of taking one home for free with T-Mobile’s and AT&T’s options or getting yours on Verizon for $200 with $800 savings.

Finally, you can also get your hands on the higher-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for as low as $200 on T-Mobile and AT&T, while Verizon’s option will get you a new device for $400. The best part is that this deal will get you a new device with 512GB storage space, which is the same price you would have to pay for the entry-level option, which starts with 256GB.