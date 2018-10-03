Charge 3 devices simultaneously from this portable battery — now 65% off

Prevent your phone from running out of battery when on the road with the handy PowerUP 11,000mAh Triple USB Battery. PocketNow readers can get this impressive battery pack for just $27.99!

With this 11,000mAh Triple USB Battery, you’ll have enough juice to provide a full charge for your smartphone and more. Having 3 USB ports means that this battery pack will allow you to share the battery with your friends as well. The built-in LEDs will allow you to monitor the battery pack’s power level.

Arm yourself with a powerful portable battery for the long days outside. Get the PowerUP 11,000mAh Triple USB Battery today for just $27.99. That’s 65% off the original price.

by Christopher Jin