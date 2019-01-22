Samsung head personally requested powerful Galaxy S10 camera specs

According to a recent report, citing unnamed industry sources, Samsung’s de facto leader Lee Jae-yong got personally involved in the Galaxy S10 project. Said sources claim that the Vice Chairman specifically requested powerful camera specifications for the Galaxy S10. Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy S10 product family (and possibly the foldable smartphone) at the upcoming February 20 event.

Rumors speculate that the triple cameras on the Galaxy S10 will consist of a 12-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 13-megapixel resolution unit. “The issue was about how the quality of pictures taken on the Galaxy smartphones was felt by individual users. Some users say Galaxy pictures are much more vivid, which is a reason why they prefer Galaxy phones, but some others say such vividness causes fatigue in eyes, describing the colors as being too sharp”, a senior official at Samsung familiar with the matter told The Korea Herald.

While Samsung denied the Galaxy S10 will use the new ISOCELL Slim 3T2 sensor, its mass production date pretty much coincides with the launch of the Galaxy S10, so we’ll have to wait and see how this plays out. This sensor was specifically designed with smartphones that feature a punch-hole, pretty much like what we expect on the S10 line-up.