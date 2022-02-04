Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, HyperX Cloud Stinger Core and more headphones are on sale

You can currently pick up a new pair of Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for as low as $169 at Amazon.com when you go for the Lava Red variant of these amazing earphones. They are currently receiving up to 15 percent savings, but you can also get other color options for $170 or $180, so take a look at every option available before you choose which pair of headphones to add to your cart. The Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds feature Apple’s H1 headphone chip, class 1 Bluetooth, up to 9 hours of listening time, and they are also water and sweat resistance, so you can take them out for a run without having to worry about messing them up.

A smaller, more affordable option comes as the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds that sell for just $50 after scoring a 29 percent discount that goes across the board, which means that you can get these savings on any of its four different color options. Unfortunately, the Beats Studio Buds are not on sale, but they are still a great option to consider for $149.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones are also on sale, and you can pick up a pair for $200 after scoring a massive 43 percent discount on its Matte Black model that will help you achieve almost $150 savings. The Shadow Gray model is also available with this price tag, so it is another great alternative. These headphones feature Apple’s W1 Headphone Chip, up to 22 hours of listening time, and more. The Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are a bit more affordable, as you can pick up a pair for $135 after a $65 discount.

Other deals include the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core wireless gaming headset that sells for $58 after a cool 28 percent discount that translates to $22 savings. These headphones are intended to use with your gaming PC, and they feature 7.1 Surround Sound, a noise-canceling microphone, and a lightweight design. And if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, you can also check out the PDP LVL30 Wired Headset that goes for $7 after an $8 discount, and it is compatible with almost anything you can think of.