Deals just keep getting better. Yesterday we listed several wireless earbuds for anyone interested in grabbing a pair. However, today’s deals are also amazing. For instance, you can currently grab a pair of new Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds with Apple’s H1 Headphone Chip with 9 hours of listening time for just $160 after a 36 percent discount, which translates to $90 savings. In addition, these wireless headphones are sweat-resistant so that they can become your favorite gym partner. If you’re looking for other alternatives, you can also pick up a pair of Beats Flex available for $42 in Black, which is less than the $70 asking price you will find on other color options.

The JLab JBuds Air Sport True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are another option worth considering, as they’re currently getting a 20 percent discount, which leaves them up for grabs at $55. These wireless earbuds also feature sweat resistance, and you also get IP66 water and dust resistance. In addition, they will deliver up to 6 hours of playback time or up to 3 hours of battery life when used with their charging case. Or pick up the Jabra Sport Pace Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds that sell for $76.15 after an 8 percent discount.

Other deals feature the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker that features IPX7 water resistance, extra bass sound system, and a rechargeable battery that will give you up to 8 hours of playtime. It is currently getting a 42 percent discount, meaning that you can score more than $200 savings. So, if you’re interested, you can grab yours for $279. You can also pick up a new Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone for $400 after a 33 percent discount that will get you $199 savings. This device features a 6.81-inch display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage space.




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

