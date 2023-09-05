In our fast-paced digital world, having a reliable and efficient charging solution for our devices is essential. UGREEN, a trusted name in electronic accessories, has once again pushed the boundaries of technology with the launch of its latest innovation – the Nexode 300W GaN Desktop Charger. This powerhouse charging device is set to redefine the way we charge our gadgets, offering unparalleled speed and safety coupled with environmental consciousness.

Lightning-fast charging with PD 3.1

The Nexode 300W Desktop Charger is designed to revolutionize your charging experience. With support for the latest PD 3.1 and QC3.0 fast charging protocols and other popular protocols, including PD, QC, SCP, FCA, and AFC, this charger ensures that your devices are juiced up at an unprecedented speed. No more waiting around – the Nexode 300W can charge your devices faster than ever before, giving you more time to focus on what matters. How fast? You can charge a MacBook Pro from 0 to 56% within 30 minutes!

Charge multiple devices simultaneously

Tired of juggling multiple chargers for your various devices? The Nexode 300W is here to simplify your life. Equipped with 4 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, this charger can accommodate up to five devices at once. Whether it's your laptop, tablet, smartphone, or other gadgets, the Nexode 300W can handle it all. With 300W to split between devices, you can fast-charge multiple devices simultaneously. Why carry multiple chargers when the Nexode 300W has enough juice for all your devices?

Safety first with Thermal GuardTM system

UGREEN understands the importance of safety when it comes to charging devices. The Nexode 300W has a built-in smart Thermal GuardTM system that constantly monitors real-time temperature changes. With an impressive rate of 6000 temperature readings per minute, this system protects your devices from overheating, overcharging, and excessive currents. You can charge with peace of mind, knowing your valuable gadgets are safe.

Sleek design, strong build

The Nexode 300W delivers exceptional performance and boasts a premium design that complements its functionality. Encased in a solid, fire-resistant, and flame-retardant PVC shell, this charger offers protection against bumps and drops. The space gray color with matte black accents gives it a sophisticated look that blends seamlessly with any environment.

Embrace green technology with GaN

UGREEN is committed to sustainability, and the Nexode 300W reflects that commitment. By incorporating GaN (Gallium Nitride) powered integrated circuits, this charger reduces carbon emissions by up to 30% compared to traditional silicon chips. This eco-friendly approach benefits the environment and ensures you consume less energy!

Availability and pricing

Are you excited to get your hands on the Nexode 300W GaN Desktop Charger? Starting September 5th, you can purchase this cutting-edge charger for $269 in the U.S. through Amazon and UGREEN. For our customers in the UK, the Nexode 300W is priced at £269.99 on Amazon UK, and for those in the EU, it's available for €259.99 on Amazon EU.

Up your charging experience with UGREEN

UGREEN has been at the forefront of technological innovation since 2012, and the Nexode 300W GaN Desktop Charger is a testament to its dedication to providing high-quality products to consumers worldwide. With over 100 million users in over 130 countries, UGREEN has established itself as a trusted brand synonymous with excellence.

In a world where devices have become indispensable, the Nexode 300W GaN Desktop Charger offers unparalleled convenience and comfort. Experience lightning-fast charging, top-notch safety features, and a greener approach to technology. Elevate your charging experience with the Nexode 300W and power up your devices faster and smarter than ever before.