Your charging cables have become nearly as important as the devices they charge, and having to deal with a broken or underperforming cable can be a true nightmare if you need to quickly charge and use your device in a pinch.

Enter the IPM 3-in-1 USB Charging Cable with Hybrid Color LED Indicator, which lets you power up to three devices at once while offering a supremely rugged design that’s meant to stand the test of time—all for over 45% off at just $12.99 when you pick one up today.

Featuring color-coded MicroUSB, 8-pin, and type-C connectors, this powerful cable solution makes it easy to ensure that you’ll never have to deal with a dead battery ever again.

This hybrid multipurpose cable is nearly 4 feet long so you’ll have more flexibility to move around while you give your gadgets the charge they deserve, and the three connections can be used to charge your friend’s devices simultaneously as well—meaning you’ll be your crew’s favorite travel companion when you and your pals find yourselves away from multiple outlets on the go.

In addition to color-coded cables, the IPM 3-in-1 cable even comes with a dedicated LED color on the tip of each plug so you’ll be able to quickly choose the right one for the device that needs to be charged.

Treat yourself to a charging cable that’s both super durable and easy to use with multiple devices at once. The IPM 3-in-1 USB Charging Cable with Hybrid Color LED Indicator is on sale for just $12.99—over 45% off when you buy one today.

Prices are subject to change.