Amid the coronavirus lockdown, J.K. Rowling has launched a new digital hub called “Harry Potter at Home”. It will offer a range of activities, quizzes, and other things to do on “Wizarding Wednesdays”. Plus, every Friday you’ll get new ideas in your inbox with an email newsletter if you sign up.

Moreover, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone book is being offered for free in the form of an ebook and audiobook throughout April. The step has been taken to help families in lockdown during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The free audiobook version of the Philosopher’s Stone will be available on Audible’s newly-launched Audible Stories. It will be made available in English, Spanish, French, Italian, German and Japanese. Further, the English version is narrated by Stephen Fry. Moreover, you don’t need an Audible account to listen to the audiobook.

Plus, the ebook can be borrowed for free in over 20 different languages from a participating local or school library at digital library supplier OverDrive, via its Libby app.