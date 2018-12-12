Possible price and release date for Samsung Galaxy S10 leaked in report

We could already be getting important information regarding the prices and availability of the next Samsung Galaxy S10 devices from the UK. A new report claims to have this information, plus the phone’s storage sizes.

According to Gizmodo UK, the Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones will be unveiled at a special Samsung Unpacked event before MWC 2019 and will set pre-orders for February 20th. The devices would be released on March 8th, and here comes the most important part. The 5.8” Samsung Galaxy S10 would come with 128GB of storage and a £669 ($850) price tag. The 6.1” variant would include 128GB and 512GB storage options for £799 ($1,000) and £999 ($1,250) respectively. The Plus variant could come with 128GB, 512GB and 1TB of storage space for £899 ($1,130), £1,099 ($1,390) and £1,399 ($1,760). These are only rumors, but you should start saving up some money if you really wish to buy one of these smartphones.