Possible Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL dimensions mentioned by leak

When it comes to the Pixel 4, Google managed to put a hard stop on all the speculation regarding its looks, when it leaked the phone itself. Those skeptical who believed that Google might be playing us all got a confirmation shortly after, when a Pixel 4 was spotted in real life, matching what Google, and others have leaked before.

Now OnLeaks talks on Twitter about the possible display sizes and physical dimensions of the two phones. The Pixel 4 will have a screen likely between 5.6- and 5.8-inches, measuring 147.0 x 68.9 x 8.2 mm, with 9.3mm in thickness at its largest point, the squared off camera hump.

By contrast, the larger Pixel 4 XL model will possibly have a 6.2 or 6.4-inch display, in a chassis that could measure 160.4 x 75.2 x 8.2 mm, 9.3mm at the camera part. Interestingly, both phones seem to have the same thickness numbers, and, judging by last year’s models, they might feature almost identical internals as well. We’ll let you know more as soon as we hear new bits of information.