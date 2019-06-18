Android

Possible Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL dimensions mentioned by leak

Contents
Google Pixel 4

When it comes to the Pixel 4, Google managed to put a hard stop on all the speculation regarding its looks, when it leaked the phone itself. Those skeptical who believed that Google might be playing us all got a confirmation shortly after, when a Pixel 4 was spotted in real life, matching what Google, and others have leaked before.

Now OnLeaks talks on Twitter about the possible display sizes and physical dimensions of the two phones. The Pixel 4 will have a screen likely between 5.6- and 5.8-inches, measuring 147.0 x 68.9 x 8.2 mm, with 9.3mm in thickness at its largest point, the squared off camera hump.

By contrast, the larger Pixel 4 XL model will possibly have a 6.2 or 6.4-inch display, in a chassis that could measure 160.4 x 75.2 x 8.2 mm, 9.3mm at the camera part. Interestingly, both phones seem to have the same thickness numbers, and, judging by last year’s models, they might feature almost identical internals as well. We’ll let you know more as soon as we hear new bits of information.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Leaks, News, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Rumors
, , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.