We have been getting rumors about a possible Nintendo Switch refresh for quite a while now. The first time this happened was back in May 2020, when we saw rumors of Samsung and AMD components in the new Switch. However, the latest information could confirm part of what was said last year as a new Nintendo Switch Pro has surfaced in an unexpected situation.

It seems that we may soon get a new Nintendo Switch, but not just a new color, like the latest addition to the Lite version that will be available later this week. We’re talking about a new Nintendo Switch Pro, or at least that’s what we’re expecting. The device was mentioned during an earnings call. Where Universal Display Corporation CEO Steven Abramson claims Nintendo chose an OLED display for its “new Switch Pro,” as Nintendo could be aiming to give its users infinite contrast ratio and faster pixel response times.

Interesting to see Universal Display Corp mention the reports around Nintendo choosing OLED for their Switch Pro in their Q1 investors call pic.twitter.com/RUrJ0qvBiA — Spawn Wave (@SpawnWaveMedia) May 10, 2021

Now, you must take this with tons of salt, as we’re not exactly sure if we can trust the source. Whatever the case, the new Nintendo Switch Pro was mentioned as part of a description of the OPLED device Market, which includes devices like the latest Dell XPS 14 and the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro series. Further, MR Abramson mentioned the device during a reference to reports instead of confirming the existence of a new gaming console.

He could also be talking based on rumors that started popping up here and there for the past couple of months. These rumors suggest that Nintendo is sourcing 7-inch OLED panels from Samsung, which are expected to arrive with a new Switch console later this year. Now, we can’t dismiss the Nintendo Switch Pro idea altogether, as rumors also claim that we will get new Nvidia chipsets that would make 4K gaming possible when connected to a TV. But in the end, we will just have to wait until we get some sort of official confirmation on what could be Nintendo’s new gaming console.

Source Android Authority