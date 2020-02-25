A new video leak posted by a blog called 91mobiles shows us some of the new features that will arrive with iOS 14. A new multitasking UI that looks similar to what we see in iPads may soon arrive with the next software update for iPhone devices.

Ok, I got more info. This is not fake and not a jailbreak tweak. This iPad style multitasking switcher (called Grid Switcher) on an iPhone is activated in internal settings on early iOS 14.0 internal build. — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 23, 2020

Rumors are always great, and even more when they show us what to expect from our favorite devices. Apple fans may already see how multitasking will change in their iPhones with the arrival of iOS 14. Before we continue, remember that the authenticity of this video can’t be confirmed, but at least Ben Geskin believes that it’s not fake.

The video shows a new multitasking UI running on an iPhone 11 Pro Max. This alleged iOS 14 multitasking interface looks very similar to the one found in iPadOS, instead of the single row of large thumbnails showing iOS apps working in the background. Fake or not, check out the video and decide for yourself.

Source BGR

Via 91mobiles