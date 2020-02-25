Author
Tags

A new video leak posted by a blog called 91mobiles shows us some of the new features that will arrive with iOS 14. A new multitasking UI that looks similar to what we see in iPads may soon arrive with the next software update for iPhone devices.

Rumors are always great, and even more when they show us what to expect from our favorite devices. Apple fans may already see how multitasking will change in their iPhones with the arrival of iOS 14. Before we continue, remember that the authenticity of this video can’t be confirmed, but at least Ben Geskin believes that it’s not fake.

The video shows a new multitasking UI running on an iPhone 11 Pro Max. This alleged iOS 14 multitasking interface looks very similar to the one found in iPadOS, instead of the single row of large thumbnails showing iOS apps working in the background. Fake or not, check out the video and decide for yourself.

Source BGR

Via 91mobiles

You May Also Like

We could have the first Mac without an Intel processor soon

It seems that we won’t get Intel processors in a Mac after 2020 since Apple could be getting ready to include custom-designed ARM chipsets in its devices

Apple’s 15.4-inch MacBook Pro, gaming monitors and more on sale

These are some of the best deals available today. You can get up to $700 in Apple’s 2019 15.4-inch MacBook Pro, monitors and more
Huawei MatePad Pro 5G

Huawei MatePad Pro 5G with Kirin 990 SoC announced

Huawei MatePad Pro 5G comes with two-way wireless charging.