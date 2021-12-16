Possible Google Pixel Watch watch faces leak in new Wear OS 3.0 build

We showed you how the interface of Wear OS 3.0 looks without Samsung’s One UI Watch skin on top of it yesterday, and we have new images of the alleged Pixel Watch’s watch faces. The new watch faces are colorful, and they seem to follow a pastel color scheme, something that we’ve also seen in Android Material You dynamic themes.

We heard several rumors that the Pixel Watch could arrive as soon as this year, but as we have all found out during the Pixel Fall event, that didn’t happen. We are now expecting the Pixel Watch to debut sometime next year, but as with all Google-related smartwatches, take it with a grain of salt as it has been in the rumor mill for many years.

As of today, Wear OS 3.0 is only available on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic devices, and it won’t be available to any other devices until next year. The new Wear OS 3.0 builds were released recently, and 9to5Google found a few interesting watch faces that could possibly be coming onto the rumored Google Pixel Watch sooner or later.

9to5Google included several watch faces that look like they could be featured alongside the Pixel Watch next year. We have already seen several designs in leaked presentation material by Front Page Tech, which further reassures us that what we’re seeing will likely end up in the real product.

The watch faces include colorful designs, analog watch faces, and digital ones with multiple complications. All watch faces are minimal and modern, with a simplistic take to make it look elegant and stylish. One of the watch faces also features the Fitbit logo, which is now a property of Google, and it remains to be seen what changes are coming to the fitness platform.