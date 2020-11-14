This has been a rather atypical year for OnePlus. The company has lost one of its co-founders, it held back from giving us a Pro version of the latest OnePlus 8T, and it has launched more budget-friendly devices than we expected as part of its new Nord lineup. However, the company is already gearing up for 2021, and it seems that it could already have the design ready for its next device, the OnePlus 9.

New renders of what seems to be the new OnePlus 9 have emerged, and they come to us thanks to the guys over at 91mobiles. The site is well known for posting images from leaker @OnLeaks, but it seems that this won’t be the case, so you may want to take this leak with a grain of salt.

Well, the image shows the most relevant design aspects of the new OnePlus 9. We can see that it could arrive with a flat display with a punch-hole selfie camera. This display is said to be larger than the one in the OnePlus 8T. The back panel would be retaining its curves, where we can also see a triple-lens camera setup.

91mobiles’ anonymous source also mentioned that the new OnePlus 9 would also feature a 120Hz refresh rate display, which is the same refresh rate found in the OnePlus 8T. This new information could take some weight off a previous rumor claiming that OnePlus could be ready to include 144Hz refresh rate displays in its 2021 devices. However, we must also remember that we’re talking about the regular OP 9 and not the OP 9 Pro version, so technically, there may still be a chance.

The new OnePlus 9 is rumored to launch sometime in March to try and put some pressure on Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S30 lineup, which is expected to launch in January.

Source 91mobiles

Via Android Authority