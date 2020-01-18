2019’s Google I/O was a great event. It brought essential announcements, but maybe the best one was the arrival of the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL. These devices made Google enter the mid-range segment, and they were an excellent alternative for Google fans. Now, we are months away from the next 2020 Google I/O event, but we are already starting to receive information about the upcoming Google Pixel 4a devices.

Google seems to love using fish names to identify their upcoming devices. They have been doing that for a while. Now, the guys over at XDA-Developers have found valuable information in Skia, a 2D graphics library that powers Chrome, Android, and Flutter. A code repository “perf-buildid/android-master” that is now private showed every known Google Pixel codenames and some that still haven’t arrived.

We can spot familiar codenames like” crosshatch”/Pixel 3 XL, and “bonito”/Pixel 3a, but we are more interested in “sunfish,” “redfin,” “bramble,” and “needlefish.” It is believed that “needlefish” may be a new Google Pixel Ultra that’s been mentioned since 2017. Now, what’s more, important is the code that shows “needlefish-sm8150p”. This is SM8150 is the model number of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, which is found in the Google Pixel 4 series.

More coding information suggests that “redfin” and “bramble” would include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G chips, since its model number is the SM7250, making them Google’s first 5G enabled devices. Last but not least., “sunfish” could arrive with the Snapdragon 730 processor. So, it seems that we may get more than two new Google Pixel 4a devices this year.

Source 9to5Google