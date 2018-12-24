Accessories

Portable wireless charger for under $35

It’s time to join the revolutionary new way of charging your devices. Instead of dealing with the hassle of plugging in cords, the Ziistle Triangle Foldable Wireless Qi-Certified Charger allows you to charge your smartphone completely wire-free!

Featuring an ultra-thin, foldable design, the Ziistle Triangle is very portable and great for travel. Each one of these wireless chargers has 3 deployment modes so that you can use your smartphone while charging.

Charge your smartphone faster than ever before with zero wires using the Ziistle Triangle Foldable Wireless Qi-Certified Charger. For a limited time, this charger will only cost you $34.99, which is 22% off the original price.

by Christopher Jin

OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed