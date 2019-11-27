Portable Foldable Drone
Take your photography skills to the next level with aerial shots from dozens of feet up in the air. The Portable Foldable Ultimate 4K Drone is an affordable, beginner-friendly method of capturing HD pictures and videos from midair. It’s the perfect holiday gift for your aspiring cinematographer family member.

Thanks to the 6-axis gyroscope, the Portable Foldable Ultimate 4K Drone possesses excellent stability. Various flight movements are easily to implement, including 360° continuous flips. Choose between 4 different cameras with 0.3MP, 2.0MP, 5.0MP, and 4K wide-angle qualities. Be sure to take advantage of the Wi-Fi functionality to stream video directly to your smartphone.

Originally, the Portable Foldable Ultimate 4K Drone was 35% off the regular price. Use the limited time code BFSAVE20 to get an additional 20% off. That brings your total for this drone down to just $77.48.

