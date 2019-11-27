Take your photography skills to the next level with aerial shots from dozens of feet up in the air. The Portable Foldable Ultimate 4K Drone is an affordable, beginner-friendly method of capturing HD pictures and videos from midair. It’s the perfect holiday gift for your aspiring cinematographer family member.

Thanks to the 6-axis gyroscope, the Portable Foldable Ultimate 4K Drone possesses excellent stability. Various flight movements are easily to implement, including 360° continuous flips. Choose between 4 different cameras with 0.3MP, 2.0MP, 5.0MP, and 4K wide-angle qualities. Be sure to take advantage of the Wi-Fi functionality to stream video directly to your smartphone.

Originally, the Portable Foldable Ultimate 4K Drone was 35% off the regular price. Use the limited time code BFSAVE20 to get an additional 20% off. That brings your total for this drone down to just $77.48.

Portable Foldable Ultimate 4K Drone – $77.48

See Deal

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!