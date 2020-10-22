Another year, another Porsche Design smartphone from HUAWEI. This time, the Chinese smartphone maker gave the luxurious redesign treatment to a HUAWEI Mate 40 series member and is calling its latest creation the Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 40 RS. As you can already see in the images, the high-end HUAWEI offering takes some aesthetic cues from sports cars and employs ceramic for its rear panel. HUAWEI has also packed five lenses inside the camera bump which has a unique octagonal outline with rounded corners.
As far as internal hardware goes, it is almost identical to the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro+, save for the fact that it doubles the amount of onboard storage to 512GB. Over at the front, the Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 40 RS offers a 90Hz 6.76-inch (2772×1344 pixels) flexible OLED panel that bends 88-degrees alongside the edges, a design element HUAWEI calls Horizon Display. There are physical power and volume buttons on the right edge, but users can control volume and brightness using capacitive controls alongside the left edge as well.
Coming to the imaging hardware, you get an optically stabilized 50MP (f/1.9) primary camera, sitting alongside a 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 3D depth sensor as well. There are two telephoto cameras as well – 12MP (3x Optical Zoom, f/2.4) and 8MP (10x Optical Zoom, f/4.4) – both of which are backed by OIS. Selfies are handled by a 13MP (f/2.4) camera accompanied by a 3D depth camera. The front camera can automatically adjust its field of view (FoV) depending upon the number of faces in a frame, and can also record 240fps slo-mo videos.
The Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 40 RS draws power from the same 5nm Kirin 9000 processor that powers the rest of its siblings, ticking alongside 12GB of RAM. You can read more about the Kirin 9000 chip in our coverage of the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro here. A 4,400mAh battery keeps the lights on, and it supports 66W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging as well. Authentication is handled by an in-display fingerprint sensor as well as 3D face unlock. The phone runs EMUI 11 (based on Android 10) and lacks access to essential Google services such as Play Store, Gmail, and Maps to name a few. Instead, it relies on the in-house AppGallery based on HMS (HUAWEI Mobile Services) core.