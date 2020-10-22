Another year, another Porsche Design smartphone from HUAWEI. This time, the Chinese smartphone maker gave the luxurious redesign treatment to a HUAWEI Mate 40 series member and is calling its latest creation the Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 40 RS. As you can already see in the images, the high-end HUAWEI offering takes some aesthetic cues from sports cars and employs ceramic for its rear panel. HUAWEI has also packed five lenses inside the camera bump which has a unique octagonal outline with rounded corners.

Need one? Get ready to shell out €2,295!

As far as internal hardware goes, it is almost identical to the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro+, save for the fact that it doubles the amount of onboard storage to 512GB. Over at the front, the Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 40 RS offers a 90Hz 6.76-inch (2772×1344 pixels) flexible OLED panel that bends 88-degrees alongside the edges, a design element HUAWEI calls Horizon Display. There are physical power and volume buttons on the right edge, but users can control volume and brightness using capacitive controls alongside the left edge as well.

Coming to the imaging hardware, you get an optically stabilized 50MP (f/1.9) primary camera, sitting alongside a 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 3D depth sensor as well. There are two telephoto cameras as well – 12MP (3x Optical Zoom, f/2.4) and 8MP (10x Optical Zoom, f/4.4) – both of which are backed by OIS. Selfies are handled by a 13MP (f/2.4) camera accompanied by a 3D depth camera. The front camera can automatically adjust its field of view (FoV) depending upon the number of faces in a frame, and can also record 240fps slo-mo videos.