Yes, there is a Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS

If you thought that the Huawei Porsche Design Mate 10 RS is still a fresh phone, think again. There is a Huawei Porsche Design Mate 20 RS, which was overlooked a couple of days ago when the company announced the Mate 20, Mate 20 X, and Mate 20 Pro. It is still just as expensive as its predecessor, the Mate 10 RS, but it’s a real beauty. Whether you think it’s worth €1,695 (about $1,950) or not that’s a different story. Should you need 512GB of storage, and not the 256GB base model, that’ll set you back €2,095 (roughly $2,400).

That’s real leather you’re seeing in the pictures, and that’s also what you’ll feel in your hands if you pay the price. The Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS shares most of its internals with the Mate 20 Pro. That includes the Kirin 980 SoC. It features a 6.39-inch display with 3120 x 1440 resolution. There are 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on-board, of course, expandable with the aid of a NM Card.

The triple camera setup includes a 40MP (Wide Angle Lens, f/1.8 aperture), a 20MP (Ultra Wide Angle Lens, f/2.2 aperture), and an 8MP (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture) unit. The front facer remains the same at 24MP.

The battery is 4,200mAh rated and features fast charging both via cable and wirelessly. It runs the Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0.

November 16 is when most regions will see it, in its black version. China will have a limited edition Red variant. Ready to spend a ton of cash on it? Let us know!