Porsche makes expensive sports cars, and once in a while, collaborates with consumer technology brands to launch limited edition gadgets too. Take for example HUAWEI, which has been selling uber-expensive Porsche Edition smartphones for the past few years.

Now, it’s Acer’s time to adds some Porsche oomph to its computing lineup. As part of its Next At Acer conference, the company has launched the Porsche Design Acer Book RS. As the name suggests, the device exudes luxury and also has a handsome starting price of ‘just’ $1,399.99.

Metallic chassis, carbon fiber cover and Porsche Design engraving!

Talking about the build, Porsche Design Acer Book RS has a CNC-machined chassis with a carbon fiber cover on the lid, which actually looks stunning. Acer has also launched custom-designed accessories which include the Porsche Design Acer Mouse RS that features a carbon fiber reinforced left click button. The travel pouch, on the other hand, is made from ECCO PALERMO XA Leather while the sleeve uses water-repellent 1680D fabric. Acer will also sell a premium bundle that costs a cool $1,999.99 and includes the laptop as well as the aforementioned accessories.

But the Porsche Design Acer Book RS is not just eye-candy. Acer has packed the laptop with Intel’s 11th Gen Core i7 processor that ticks alongside NVIDIA’s GeForce MX350 GPU and 16 gigs of RAM. And since this is an 11th Gen Intel Core processor, you will also find Intel’s own Xe graphics inside it. The latest Acer offering packs a 14-inch FHD display with narrow bezels and a layer of Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The battery is claimed to last 17 hours on a single charge, while thermals are handled by dual copper heat pipes.

The Porsche Design Acer Book RS also comes with Intel Evo certification, which means it provides a long battery life, supports fast charging (4 hours of play time with 30 minutes of charge), Thunderbolt 4, WiFi 6, and wake time of 1 second or less. There is also a fingerprint sensor for authentication. Aside from the US market, the luxurious Acer offering will be up for grabs in EMEA (for €2,399) and China (for ¥19,999) as well.

Source: Acer