It looks like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has a strange bug that has frustrated owners over the last few months. According to the posts by some owners on XDA forums, the camera app is causing an abnormal amount of battery drain. This is happening when the phone is sitting idle. Moreover, it seems like the battery drain mostly happens when a user is walking around with the phone in their pocket. It is reported that the camera app is waking up the device when motion is detected.

As per a report from Sammobile, the battery drain in this situation can be mild to quite severe, depending on the device. One of the users also reported a drain of 21% over the course of seven hours and just 15 minutes of screen on time. Reportedly, Android’s regular battery stats monitor doesn’t show anything, so you will have to use advanced battery monitoring apps to determine if something fishy is going on. Hence, Samsung could have brushed this off as a non-issue to those who got in touch with the company through its support channels and the Samsung Members app.

However, the Galaxy S21 Ultra battery drain issue seems to be serious since there are several complaints. These can be found on various websites and have piled up over the last couple of months, despite Samsung’s official stance. Notably, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is the only device that has been affected. While Galaxy Note 20 Ultra owners have noticed the camera waking up the phone in a similar manner, they haven’t noticed it affecting the battery life.

At the moment, there is no fix for the Galaxy S21 Ultra battery drain issue. We will update you if and when Samsung pushes an update to solve this problem.