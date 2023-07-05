We start today’s deals with crazy savings from Polk Audio, where you will score up to 64 percent on the Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer combo, which now sells for $180. This soundbar was launched in 2020, which explains why the aggressive price cut, but either way, you would be scoring a great deal if you’re looking to boost the audio experience of your media center.

Polk’s Audio MagniFi 2 Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer arrived with a $499 price tag, meaning that you would be scoring $319 in instant savings, and it will also get you great features, including 3D audio, built-in Chromecast, universal 4K compatibility, plus you get HDMI and Optical cables included with your purchase. It will work great with any 55-inch or larger smart TV, and the best part is that you don’t need to have lots of controls around, as the Polk MagniFi 2 comes with an infrared remote that is compatible with major TV manufacturers, including Samsung, LG, VIZIO, TCL, and more.

If you want more power and more options, consider picking up a new Polk Audio MagniFi Mini Home Theater Surround Sound Bar, which now sells for $249 after receiving a $50 discount. This model is compatible with 4K and HD TVs, and don’t be fooled by its compact size, as this baby packs a punch of 150W in power.

Other options will also get you Polk MagniFi Max AX 5.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with 10-inch Wireless Subwoofer for $699 with $100 savings, or get the Polk MagniFi Max AX SR 7.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with 10-inch Wireless Subwoofer and SR2 Surround Speakers for $799 and get the same $100 discount.