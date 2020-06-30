Polar has today launched a new smartwatch – the Polar Unite. Don’t get me wrong, it still borrows heavily from the Polar Ignite’s ancient form factor, but zests things up a little bit with more minimalist case design and a lot of colors to choose from, aside from being a few grams lighter. But the real kicker is its $150 price tag, which makes the Polar Unite more palatable.

You get a round IPS LCD (240×240 pixels) display and a 174 mAh Li-pol battery that is claimed to last up to 4 days with heart rate tracking enabled in watch mode, or up to 50 hours in training mode with active GPS. Talking about GPS though, it doesn’t have in-built GPS and offers GPS connectivity via your smartphone.

Polar’s new smartwatch brings FitSpark training guide that offers on-demand tailored workouts, sleep quality tracking, guided breathing exercises, continuous heart-rate monitoring, and more. On the aesthetics front, you can choose between a total of six silicone strap colors such as mint green, blue, white, and more, as well as leather and fiber bands in two sizes. It is already up for grabs from Polar’s official website.

