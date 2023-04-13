Pokémon Go is a unique and exciting gaming experience. It allows users to explore their local areas and find Pokemon in an augmented-reality environment. With the help of GPS and camera technology, players can capture these Pokemon using Poke Balls and then battle them against other trainers or gym leaders.

The only "issue" is that you have to do a lot of walking to play -- something that isn't always possible, especially on busy work or school days. You need to put in a lot of miles to find random Pokemon, reach battlegrounds, or hatch Pokemon eggs. If you're serious about leveling up in this game, this is just something you need to do, and it’s the element that has pushed so many away over the years. Thankfully, there are ways around this issue if you know what to do. We’ll teach you all about it in just a moment.

Can you play Pokemon Go without walking?

Millions of people still play Pokemon Go every day, and many of them use some method to avoid walking around the neighborhood for hours on end. In addition, some cities have better Pokemon spawns than others, so simulating these locations without physically traveling to them can prove beneficial for obvious reasons.

Using a location spoofer is the easiest way to play Pokemon Go without walking. A location spoofer is a piece of software that fakes your GPS location, making the game believe you are in a different place than you actually are. As a result, you’ll see new Pokemon spawn on your map.

You can do this in different ways, but they’re all pretty straightforward. The best part is that you’ll get to enjoy the game from the comfort of your home.

How to play Pokemon Go without walking on iOS devices

Changing your location on iOS isn’t rocket science, especially if you have the right tools. One such tool we found useful is MockGo. MockGo is a GPS spoofer built for iOS devices, allowing you to simulate a game’s GPS movement without getting up from your chair.

Of course, we must note that Pokemon Go developers don’t necessarily approve of these sorts of tools being used to bypass location requirements. In fact, they actively discourage it. As such, we suggest that even if you use GPS spoofing software, do this rarely. Change your location and stay there for a while before moving again.

MockGo brings some cool features to the playground, allowing you to virtually change your location with a single click and set up a route and go on a “walk” between two spots on a map.

How to use MockGo to play Pokemon Go without walking

MockGo is excellent software to use. We will guide you through the whole process so you’ll have all the information you need to get the next Pokemon egg hatched in no time.

Spoofing your location with MockGo

Download MockGo on Windows or macOS. Install the app on your device. Use your cable to connect your iPhone to your computer. Launch the app and go to Start. Once that’s active, activate the Teleport mode, which you’ll find in the ribbon at the top right corner of the screen. Fill in the address where you want to teleport to and tap the search button. That location will appear on your map, along with a card giving you details about the coordinates and the distance between you and that area. Tap Move Here to make your device appear in that location. Pull the cable out because you no longer need it. Launch Pokemon Go and enjoy all the creatures you find in this new location.

Please keep in mind that you shouldn’t use the teleport feature too frequently because it can get your account banned by the Pokemon Go devs for suspicious activity, which is something we all want to avoid.

Use MockGo to simulate walking around

Whether or not you use MockGo to travel to a different location across the world that’s up to you. But another cool thing you can use MockGo for is walking around your neighborhood to hatch those eggs.

Launch MockGo on your computer and choose the One-stop mode from the right top corner ribbon. Choose the starting point and the destination and click Move Here. The app allows you to choose how many trips you want to take to and from that location and the speed you want to move. We suggest going for a realistic walking pace so you don’t get into trouble. Click on the Start button, and your journey begins.

Playing Pokemon Go without walking on iOS devices

Using a tool like MockGo to travel around the neighborhood makes playing Pokemon Go much easier. Sure, it’s nice to go out into the world, and we recommend it, but the truth is that it opens up the game for a whole new category of people who love the Pokemon universe but can’t go out as much due to mobility issues or other reasons.

It can even come in handy when the weather’s bad and all you want to do is play Pokemon Go to pass the time until the weather improves. There are just so many cool applications for a tool like MockGo.

The lifetime plan for Foneazy MockGo costs $79.95, but by using our special discount code DHTTE3, you can get it for $47.96. Monthly plans are also cheaper using this discount code.