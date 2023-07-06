Google’s range of Pixel smartphones has been a talking point for some time. Its range of affordable and powerful phones is grabbing the attention of many users, even converting them from previous Samsung or iPhone fans.

Poetic is offering one lucky person the chance to win a brand-new Google Pixel Fold phone (256GB Unlocked, Obsidian). There are other prizes to be won, too, including Google Pixel Fold Spartan cases and Google Pixel Fold Guardian cases from Poetic.

To be in with the chance of winning one of these fantastic prizes, simply enter the giveaway.

And, if that wasn't enough, Poetic is offering a generous 20% off its Pixel Fold cases range between 29 June to 28 July 2023. Simply use the code 20EVM8W1.

Poetic Spartan Series

Source: Poetic

The Poetic Spartan Case for Google Pixel Fold 5G is a remarkable case designed to provide robust protection to your cutting-edge smartphone. Crafted from high-quality materials, this case offers exceptional protection against daily wear and tear, accidental drops, and impact damage.

The combination of a flexible TPU inner shell and a sturdy polycarbonate outer layer creates a formidable barrier that shields your Google Pixel Fold 5G from scratches, scuffs, and other potential hazards. The reinforced corners provide extra defense in vulnerable areas, ensuring that your device remains safe even during unexpected impacts.

The precise cutouts allow easy access to all the ports, buttons, and features of your Google Pixel Fold 5G. You can effortlessly charge your device, adjust the volume, and use the fingerprint sensor without having to remove the case. The tactile buttons offer responsive feedback, enhancing the user experience and ensuring convenient usage.

Get the Poetic Spartan Case for Google Pixel Fold 5G from Amazon.

Poetic Guardian Series

Source: Poetic

As its name suggests, this case acts as a guardian, safeguarding your valuable smartphone from everyday bumps, drops, and scratches. With its robust construction and functional features, the Poetic Guardian Case ensures that your Google Pixel Fold 5G remains in pristine condition.

The case is made from a combination of premium polycarbonate and shock-absorbent TPU materials, providing a two-layer defense against impact damage. The rugged exterior shields your device from accidental drops, while the soft inner layer cushions it against shocks and vibrations.

Despite its rugged construction, the Poetic Guardian Case maintains a slim and sleek profile. It is designed to be lightweight and easy to handle, ensuring a comfortable grip. The transparent back panel allows the original beauty and design of your Google Pixel Fold 5G to shine through, while the matte finish prevents fingerprints and smudges from marring its appearance.

Get the Poetic Guardian Case for Google Pixel Fold 5G from Amazon.

Enter Poetic’s giveaway to win a Google Pixel Fold

Remember, you can be in with the chance of winning a Google Pixel Fold smartphone. All you have to do is enter the giveaway.