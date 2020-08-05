POCO could be launching a OnePlus Nord competitor soon. It may come out with a new mid-tier smartphone. The development comes from a tweet by the company’s product marketing manager Angus Kai Ho Ng. The tweet asks fans if they would go for the OnePlus Nord or wait for a new Poco smartphone.

OnePlus Nord or…. wait for the new POCO?#POCO #POCOcomingsoon — Angus Kai Ho Ng (@anguskhng) August 4, 2020

It indicates that a phone from POCO is coming soon. It will be a competitor to the latest mid-tier offering by OnePlus. Further, the POCO Global Twitter account replied to the tweet, in a way, confirming the launch of an upcoming POCO smartphone.

However, there is no information available on the upcoming phone as of now. All we know is that the device is “coming soon.” Moreover, the POCO Global account says it wouldn’t be so “soon.” Hence, we expect more details to be revealed in the upcoming weeks.