The Pocophone F1 is available in the US with big limitations

Xiaomi’s new Pocophone F1 is already available in the United States. The problem is that its available only through non-official sources or stores. You can purchase this new device from some eBay sellers, but you have to be 100% sure because there are some important limitations.

The Pocophone F1 has a $335 price tag and it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 6GB of RAM and other nice features found in flagships. It’s definitely a great deal for your money. The problem is that it lacks full Widevine DRM support. That means that you won’t be getting Netflix in HD. This problem can’t be solved with software updates since even OnePlus had to make physical changes to the 5 and 5T to add Widevine.

Something else to take into consideration is the fact that it has no CDMA support, so bye bye Sprint and Verizon. AT&T and T-Mobile would be ok but only on 3G band support. This means that you will have a weak signal and poor connectivity most of the time. Now, if you’re OK with these limitations, then just follow these links and get your unit now.

eBay (1) eBay (2) eBay (3)