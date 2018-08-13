Pocophone F1 unboxed ahead of August 22 launch in India

Xiaomi is getting into high gear in setting up its newest brand, Pocophone. We’ve been hearing about the Pocophone F1 coming into view in eastern Europe, but since then, POCO India has popped up on Twitter as a brand account.

The big announcement it kicked off with? The POCO F1 will be arriving in New Delhi on August 22.

More than peak performance, more than speed – the best of smartphone innovation is almost here. Brace yourself for the #MasterOfSpeed. See you on August 22, 2018. #POCOF1 pic.twitter.com/Uwt0ZcB26N — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 13, 2018

The so-called “Master of Speed” has been specced out with a Snapdragon 845 and a very reasonable price up north, but details on an Indian launch have been very sketchy.

Well, GSMDome has obtained a unit well before this effective embargo date and has decided to show it off on camera in an unboxing.

As a result, we have the clearest images yet of the free plastic case that goes along with the phone along with its dual rear cameras, fingerprint sensor and a notch display. It looks like the charger will have an 18W charge limit.

There’s also been reporting from GSMArena that a unit was sold on Romanian online trade post OLX for a suggested price of 1,999 lei or about $500. Time will tell if things will change for the Indian market.