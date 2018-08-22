Xiaomi’s Pocophone F1 launches in India, aims to be OnePlus killer

In India, Xiaomi has officially taken the wraps off of its first device to launch on its new alternative brand, the Pocophone F1.

As we’ve seen in box and device leaks prior, this phone is intended to give even OnePlus a run for its money coming on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset equipped with LiquidCool thermal reduction for improved performance during high intensity tasks like gaming. It helps that there’s a 4,000mAh battery on-board and it all comes in either a polycarbonate or Kevlar body that’s 8.8mm thick — very sturdy for the carrying.

Other specs and features not shown above include a rear fingerprint sensor, a dedicated infrared sensor in front as well as an IR selfie camera — the Face Unlock feature will have to come in a subsequent software update — a USB 2.0 connection via a Type-C port, dual-SIM capabilities with 4G standby on both positions and Bluetooth 5 with advanced wireless codec support.

The phone will launch with a special version of MIUI 10 that integrates more stock Android aspects such as default app icons, an app drawer and full-screen gestures — pull from the bottom edge of the screen to go home, hold for multitasking, pull from the sides to go back. Xiaomi has made great overtures with its international Android One releases to make its own statement on Android outside of its Chinese formula, though users will have the option to go with that Chinese-style launcher at first boot.

The overall Poco package here really looks like an attempt to go after the Galaxy Note 9, minus the S Pen of course. In addition to that Kevlar “Armoured Edition,” colors range from Graphite Black to Steel Blue and Rosso Red. It even comes with a translucent plastic case as well. Pricing starts from just below Rs. 30,000 or $429 — that’s the latest we have as of press time, but we’ll update this piece when we get the full details on availability.