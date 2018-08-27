Android

Pocophone F1 expands to more than 60 countries with powerful price

It’s launch day (again) for Xiaomi as it held three separate events in Paris, Dubai and Hong Kong for the POCOPHONE F1. The Snapdragon 845 device launched in India last week with the 8GB RAM edition just under Rs. 30,000, but when the extra launch was announced for today, we weren’t sure if that value push was going to stick around.

Well, it did. The company is expanding the POCO F1’s availability to 63 other countries including Mexico in North America, three South American countries, 14 markets across the Middle East and Africa and an array of regions in Eurasia.

The benchmark price for this liquid-cooled phone at 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage? €329. There will only be one other variant widely available and that will be the 8/128GB configuration at €369. While there’s no 256GB option, these are diamond-hard bargains in the industry at the moment.

The company also announced that the POCO-tailored version of MIUI will be updated to Android P within the fourth quarter.

