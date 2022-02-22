POCO X4 Pro renders leak in full ahead of global launch on Feb 28

POCO is gearing up for a global launch on February 28, 2022, at 1:00 PM CET (7:00 AM ET). The company is hosting its MWC 2022 event next week to announce new products. The Xiaomi sub-brand is expected to unveil the POCO X4 Pro 5G at the event. Ahead of the launch, popular Twitter leaker Evan Blass has leaked the design (shown above) of the POCO X4 Pro.

Taking a look at the renders, it seems that the POCO X4 Pro 5G will come with an interesting camera design. Although it appears that there will be 5 cameras at the back, taking a closer look reveals that there will only be three cameras (the other two circles are LED flash and 'AI' branding). Other than that, the design of the POCO X4 Pro seems quite unique.

It was earlier rumored that POCO X4 Pro will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G for global markets. But it appears that it is not the case as the design of the X4 Pro has not been seen on any of the Xiaomi devices yet. Poco X4 Pro is expected to come with features like 6.67-inch FHD+ 120 Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 695 chipset, 67W fast wired charging, and a 108 MP main camera.

Thankfully we don't have to wait much longer as the company will reveal more about the device on February 28. What are your expectations from POCO's MWC event? Which products would you like POCO to launch at the event? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Twitter