POCO X3 is said to be launched soon. Ahead of the official unveiling, the brand has confirmed that it will come equipped with a 64MP primary camera. It is tipped to sport a quad rear camera setup housed in an unusual camera module.

The latest development comes from the global spokesman for POCO, Angus Kai Ho Ng, who took to Twitter to tease the sample photos taken by POCO X3. As per the caption, both photos were captured by the upcoming smartphone.

Testing out the camera set-up with the latest #POCOX3

It's really more than just a normal 64MP📷📸

Lots of cool awesome features to share very soon!



Both photos were taken by POCO X3 ☺️#POCOisBack #POCOX3 NFC pic.twitter.com/eBCLe8WZ4d — Angus Kai Ho Ng (@anguskhng) August 27, 2020

The POCO X3 is rumored to feature a 120Hz LCD display. It could come with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Further, it might sport a 20MP selfie shooter and pack a 5,160mAh battery. It could be powered by an unannounced Snapdragon 732 SoC. The device is expected to be launched on September 8.