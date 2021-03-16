POCO recently announced the launch date of its next smartphone. It will be launching the POCO X3 Pro on Monday, March 22nd at 8 PM GMT/12 PM UTC. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube. However, ahead of the launch, most of the information has already been leaked. The storage options and price was revealed in a listing, while the renders have also appeared online.

According to an alleged listing spotted by Dealntech the POCO X3 Pro will be made available in 6GB + 128GB storage variant that may be priced at EUR 269. Moreover, it is tipped that there will be another 8GB + 256GB storage variant that is touted to be priced at EUR 319. Both the models are rumored to go on sale in three color options of Frost Blue, Metal Bronze, and Phantom Black.

POCO X3 Pro Official Render Color Options:

– Phantom black

– Metal Bronze

– Frost Blue#PROformance #POCO #POCOX3Pro pic.twitter.com/QIF6mQKV2O — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 16, 2021

Additionally, tipster Ishan Agarwal has taken to Twitter to reveal the renders of the upcoming device. The POCO X3 Pro leak reveals the smartphone’s front and rear. It shows that the upcoming phone will house a quad rear camera setup in a circular module. There appears to be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner alongside the right edge, which is also home to the volume rockers.

The POCO X3 Pro is tipped to feature a full-HD+ display. It could come with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, it is still unknown if the phone will house an LCD display or an AMOLED display. It might be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC. Moreover, it could pack a 5,200mAh battery. It might not be a 5G device as the FCC listing has revealed support for 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and NFC.

Meanwhile, POCO has not shared any details regarding the specs and features of its upcoming smartphones. However, we expect to hear more more the company since the launch is just around the corner.