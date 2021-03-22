POCO has launched two new smartphones today. The POCO X3 Pro is one of them, which is powered by the Snapdragon 860 SoC. The chipset is a slightly modified version of Snapdragon 855 from 2019. That being said, you might assume it to be a flagship device at a premium price. However, POCO is offering the smartphone for less than 250 euros! Here’s all you need to know about the device.

The POCO X3 Pro features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display that offers a full HD+ resolution. It comes with a entered punch-hole cutout. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It can go up to 450 nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 860 SoC, which is based on the 7nm process. It is paired with 6GB / 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB / 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card.

On the optics front, the POCO X3 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup. There is a primary 48MP sensor that is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP sensors for macro and depth capabilities. On the front lies a 20MP selfie shooter. You get dual stereo speakers that are Hi-Res audio certified. Plus, there is a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone packs a 5,160mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Moreover, customers will get the 33W fast charger in the box.

Connectivity options on the POCO X3 Pro include Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, IR Blaster, and dual SIM support. It is a 4G smartphone. The device runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top.

The POCO X3 Pro is priced at EUR 249 for 6GB/128GB and EUR 299 for 8GB/256GB model. It will sell in Blue, Purple, Gold color options. Moreover, the base variant will sell for EUR 199 introductory price during the early bird price sale, which will last till April 1.