Yesterday, Qualcomm announced its latest Snapdragon 732G SoC, and said that it will debut on a POCO smartphone. Soon after, POCO took to Twitter to reveal that POCO X3 NFC powered by the latest processor will be launching on September 7. Now, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench.

The POCO X3 NFC scored 571 and 1766 points on single-core and multi-core tests respectively. It has been officially confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G chipset. Further, the listing reveals presence of 6GB RAM and it is running Android 10.

The device has also received certification from the Bluetooth SIG authority. It confirms support for Bluetooth 5.1 on the device. The phone is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It could come with a 5,160mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

