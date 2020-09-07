After a ton of leaks, Xiaomi-backed POCO has finally launched its latest smartphone – the POCO X3 NFC. In typical POCO fashion, the company has packed it with powerful hardware and has priced it rather aggressively. The POCO X3 NFC has an introductory price of the €199 (~ $235 / Rs. 17,300) for the base variant, and after a while, it will be sold at a slightly higher price of €229 (~ $270 / Rs. 19,900), which is still quite impressive for the hardware on the table. So, what exactly do you get for that premium? Let’s get right into it.

The POCO X3 NFC features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate, which is quite amazing. For comparison, you usually get a 120Hz panel on phones that cost at least four or five times as much. There is a centrally-positioned hole-punch cutout, similar to Samsung’s own Infinity-O design seen on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Galaxy S20 series, at the top that houses a single 20MP (F/2.2) selfie camera.

Talking about cameras, the POCO X3 NFC packs four snappers at the back that includes a 64MP primary camera with the Sony IMX686 sensor. It is accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor to assist at portrait photography. The primary camera can record 4K videos at 30fps and comes with a host of features such as night mode, AI Skyscaping 3.0, and Vlog mode among others.

Coming to the internal hardware, the POCO X3 draws power from the freshly-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. It ticks alongside 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The fingerprint sensor has been mounted inside the power button and there are dual stereo speakers as well. On the software side, the POCO X3 NFC ships with MIUI 12 based on Android 10. The latest POCO device comes in two colors – Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue – and will be up for grabs in select markets starting tomorrow.

POCO X3 NFC specifications: