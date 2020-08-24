The next smartphone from Xiaomi’s spin-off brand, POCO, might debut as the POCO X3, says an XDA-Developers report citing internal sources. As per a certification listing shared on the FCCID website, the upcoming device will carry the model number M2007J20CG, but another SAR test report document suggests there will also be another variant with the model number M2007J20CT.

Coming to the key findings, the certification listing shows a rough schematic of the POCO X3’s design. There is a large cutout for the camera at the back, surrounded by a circular design element that clearly mentions ’64MP AI Super Camera’, similar to the one we saw on its predecessor – the POCO X2. We also see a huge POCO branding at the back aligned with a vertical strip that appears to have a textured finish.

Additionally, screenshots of the TUV Rheinland certification documents (via Twitter / @_the_tech_guy) for the POCO X3 suggest it will come equipped with a 5,160mAh battery. Moreover, the phone will offer support for 33W fast charging, an upgrade over the 27W fast charging output of its antecedent. However, POCO is yet to officially tease the launch of its next device.