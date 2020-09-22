We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

After launching the POCO X3 NFC in the global market, the brand is all set to introduce its POCO X3 in India. The smartphone will be launched today, September 22 at a livestream that starts at 12 noon. The smartphone is a follow up to the POCO X2 that was launched in India last year. You can watch the POCO X3 launch livestream below:

The POCO X3 is expected to be a slightly tweaked version of the POCO X3 NFC that was launched in the European market a few weeks ago. The company has not shared information on pricing and availability. It will go on sale via Flipkart. Only some of the specifications of the smartphone are known.

The POCO X3 is confirmed to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display with 240Hz touch sampling rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC. The RAM and storage model options are still unknown. The smartphone is likely to keep the liquid cooling technology introduced in POCO X3 NFC. It will have a quad rear camera setup and support for 33W fast charging. Moreover, it is rumored to pack a  bigger battery compared to the POCO X3 NFC, which means it can be more than 5,160mAh.

The POCO X3 is likely to come equipped with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor alongside a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front will lie a 20MP selfie shooter. For reference, all the POCO X3 NFC specifications are:

POCO X3 NFC specifications:

Display6.67” FHD+ LCD
120Hz refresh rate
2400×1080 pixels
20:9 aspect ratio
395ppi pixel density
450 nits peak brightness
HDR10 certified
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 732G
RAM6GB LPDDR4X
Storage64GB / 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
Rear Cameras64MP (f/1.89) main camera
13MP (f/2.2) ultra wide
2MP (f/2.4) macro
2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor
Front Cameras20MP (f/2.2)
SoftwareMIUI 12 based on Android 10
Battery5,160mAh
33W fast charging
USB Type-C port
Dimensions165.3mm x 76.8mm x 9.4mm
Weight215 grams
You May Also Like
It seems that the next Apple event won’t feature the new iPhone 12
It seems that the iPhone 12 won’t be ready in time to attend Apple’s next event, which would focus on other devices
Android 11 update for Pixel users in India
These OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, Realme phones are getting the Android 11 update
Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme are offering the upgrade to a limited number of users whereas all OnePlus 8 series users can download and try out OxygenOS 11 beta ROM based on Android 11.
Poco M2 offers four cameras and MediaTek Helio G80 muscle at a dirt-cheap price
POCO M2 starts at Rs. 10,999 (~ $150) and will go on sale in India starting September 15 via Flipkart.