After launching the POCO X3 NFC in the global market, the brand is all set to introduce its POCO X3 in India. The smartphone will be launched today, September 22 at a livestream that starts at 12 noon. The smartphone is a follow up to the POCO X2 that was launched in India last year. You can watch the POCO X3 launch livestream below:

The POCO X3 is expected to be a slightly tweaked version of the POCO X3 NFC that was launched in the European market a few weeks ago. The company has not shared information on pricing and availability. It will go on sale via Flipkart. Only some of the specifications of the smartphone are known.

The POCO X3 is confirmed to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display with 240Hz touch sampling rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC. The RAM and storage model options are still unknown. The smartphone is likely to keep the liquid cooling technology introduced in POCO X3 NFC. It will have a quad rear camera setup and support for 33W fast charging. Moreover, it is rumored to pack a bigger battery compared to the POCO X3 NFC, which means it can be more than 5,160mAh.

The POCO X3 is likely to come equipped with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor alongside a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front will lie a 20MP selfie shooter. For reference, all the POCO X3 NFC specifications are:

POCO X3 NFC specifications: