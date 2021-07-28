​​Poco just announced that its international version of the Poco X3 GT will be available soon in select markets. The new device comes with a powerful chipset, a few flagship-like features, and an affordable price tag.

The front of the POCO X3 GT has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD FHD+ resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The punch hole cutout houses a 16MP selfie shooter and the screen is covered by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus, which should prevent accidental scratches and smaller scuffs.

On the back, there is a triple camera setup consisting of a 64MP f/1.79 main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide f/2.2 120-degree, and a 2MP macro camera. The camera has AI features to enhance the image and video quality. There are also Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, an IR sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The POCO X3 GT is powered by the MediaTek Dimensitiy 1100 5G chipset that’s a very capable SoC. The chipset also supports 5G by default, so that’s also great to see at this price point. It has 8GB of memory and 128GB/256GB of storage options. The battery capacity is rated at 5,000 mAh and it even supports 67W fast wired charging, which you can find bundled in the box alongside the Sim tool and the free case that’s provided. The company promises a 0-100% charge to take only just 42 minutes. The phone runs MIUI 12.5 on top of Android 11.

The POCO X3 GT will be sold at a suggested retail price of $299, which is for the base model 8/128GB configuration, the higher 8/256GB model will be sold for $329. It will be available soon in multiple regions, including Southeast Asia, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

What are your thoughts about the POCO X3 GT device? Would you consider picking it up? Let us know in the comments!