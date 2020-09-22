After launching the POCO X3 NFC in the global market, the company has launched its slightly tweaked variant of the smartphone, POCO X3. It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display, which comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is HDR10 certified and also has Widevine L1 certification. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with liquid cooling technology. Moreover, it comes equipped with dual stereo speakers.
On the optics front, the POCO X3 sports a quad rear camera setup: a 64MP (f/1.89) Sony IMX682 main camera + a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra wide angle lens + a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor + a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front lies a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter. The POCO X3 packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It comes equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack and an IR Blaster.
POCO X3 specifications:
|Display
|6.67” FHD+ LCD
120Hz refresh rate
240Hz touch sampling rate
2400×1080 pixels
20:9 aspect ratio
395ppi pixel density
450 nits peak brightness
HDR10 certified
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|RAM
|6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|64GB / 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
up to 512GB expandable
|Rear Cameras
|64MP (f/1.89) main camera
13MP (f/2.2) ultra wide
2MP (f/2.4) macro
2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor
|Front Cameras
|20MP (f/2.2)
|Software
|POCO launcher 2.0
MIUI 12 based on Android 10
|Battery
|6,000mAh
33W fast charging
USB Type-C port
The POCO X3 price in India starts at Rs 16,999 for the GB RAM + 64GB storage model. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will cost Rs 19,999. It will go on sale starting September 29 at 12 noon in two color options: Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue.