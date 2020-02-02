Author
Poco X2 is all set to be launched in India on February 4. Ahead of the launch, the company released yet another teaser video. It gives us the best look at the phone so far.

The video shows a purple smartphone. Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. While we never get a clear look at the handset, it is easy enough to recognize for anyone who has seen the Redmi K30 before.

There is little doubt left that Poco X2 is a rebranded Redmi K30. This discovery really shouldn’t hit anyone as a surprise.

Poco X2 is confirmed to sport a 120Hz refresh rate panel and come with 27W fast charging support. It is likely to be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

